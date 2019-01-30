Aaron’s Acres provides a camp experience for children with special needs

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A non-profit organization that was founded by a group of parents wanting to provide a camp experience for children with special needs is still running today.

Aaron’s Acres, which began in 1998, has grown throughout the years, and still offers services to children today.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Risa Paskoff, the executive director of Aaron’s Acres, and Jerissa Warfel, a participant parent, stopped by the set to offer more on what Aaron’s Acres can provide for your child.

For more information, you can visit the Aaron’s Acres website here.