Adams County man accused of soliciting sex from undercover detective posing as 15-year-old girl

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County man face charges after he allegedly solicited to have sexual contact from a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

However, the person 31-year-old Brian King was communicating with was an Adams County detective working undercover.

King, of New Oxford, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of solicitation to commit corruption of minors, solicitation to commit sexual abuse of children, criminal use of a communication facility, and solicitation regarding obscene and other sexual materials.

The alleged contact began on January 23, when King contacted the detective, posing as a 15-year-old, on an online chat application.

The following day, King allegedly sent a nude image of himself via the app and solicited the undercover persona to perform sexual acts on him, vice versa.

The two then made arrangements to meet at a Sheetz on Baltimore Pike in Adams County, in which the undercover persona canceled the meeting and accused of King of lying. The undercover persona asked King to send a picture via text message of his face with four fingers being held up. He obliged.

Due to the picture, the PA Criminal Intelligence Center (PACIC) was able to perform a facial recognition search of men named Brian living in the New Oxford area. The PACIC provided an image of King to the detective and he compared that with the one King allegedly sent as well as his online chat application profile.

The undercover detective ended contact with King but he allegedly initiated contact on January 25. During the conversation, King allegedly said he still wanted to meet and solicited sexual acts.