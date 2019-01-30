Arctic air arrives Wednesday, dropping temperatures to near 0 tonight with sub-zero wind chills

MORE ARCTIC AIR: Arctic air continues settling in through midweek, and it’s the coldest we’ll feel so far this season. Temperatures begin in the teens Wednesday morning. A breeze makes wind chills feel like the single digits to lower teens at times. Then, an arctic front crosses through late Wednesday morning, turning winds very gusty as the brutally cold air mass arrives. Skies become mostly cloudy very quickly too. Some flurries and snow showers also pop up, perhaps snow squalls that reduce visibility too. Temperatures only reach the upper teens to lower 20s around the middle of the afternoon. Wind chills feel like the single digits to even below 0 degrees, especially as temperatures take a tumble through middle to late afternoon and into the single digits by the evening. The numbers drop a bit more through the night under partly clear skies. Morning lows are near if not below 0 degrees Thursday morning, and wind chill values are even colder than that. It’s breezy and partly sunny on Thursday. Temperatures only reach the lower teens. Wind chills are near and below 0 degrees. Friday bring partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak wave crosses through the region. A few snow showers are possible, but right now, it doesn’t look like anything too concerning. Temperatures are near 20 degrees, showing some improvement. However, a lighter wind still adds some chill. Wind chills feel like the upper single digits to lower teens.

SLOWLY THAWING THIS WEEKEND: A gradual thaw takes place through the weekend. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies as a warm front tries to lift north and usher in milder air. Temperatures should reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The moderation in temperatures continues through Sunday, but clouds also increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the 40s. A few showers are possible depending on how quickly the next system arrives.

MILD BUT WET NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to moderate through the beginning of next week, but it will come with rain chances. Monday is a bit milder with a better chance for showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday still brings the chance for some more showers, with temperatures in the 50s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!