Camp Hill man accused of stealing check from ex-girlfriend, forging her name, and cashing it for $3,500

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Camp Hill man is charged with theft and forgery after police say he stole a check from his ex-girlfriend, forged her signature on it, and cashed it for $3,500 late last year.

Joseph Michael Lovell, of the 100 block of Yellow Breeches Drive, was charged after an investigation by Fairview Township Police, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Police say the investigation began when they were contacted by the victim on Dec. 24, 2018. The victim reported that Lovell had stolen a check from her and cashed it at Citizens Bank one day earlier. She told police she did not write, authorize, or sign the check, nor was Lovell permitted to access any money from her account. She also showed police a Facebook post in which Lovell admitted to taking the money, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim said she and Lovell had once lived together, but he moved out once their relationship ended, police say. After several months, the victim said, Lovell returned to retrieve personal belongings. The victim believed that was when he took the check, police say.

Police reviewed surveillance footage provided by Citizens Bank, on the 4100 block of Carlisle Pike in Camp Hill. The footage showed a man matching Lovell’s description cashing the check, police say.