Capture the beauty of over a thousand orchids at Hershey Gardens Orchid Show

HERSHEY, Pa.– This weekend at Hershey Gardens you’ll be able to see over 1,000 orchids and varieties too. For the third year in a row the show returns to Hershey with this years theme– “For the Love of Orchids“.

This is the 35th annual orchid show thanks to the Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS), and at the event you’ll find orchid societies from multiple states including Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Judges will be there to awards the best displays at the showcase. It kicks off on Friday and wraps up on Sunday.

For more information about tickets you can visit the Hershey Gardens website.