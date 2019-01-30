Coldest air in years arrives bringing brutal wind chills and more snow by Friday!

COLDEST AIR IN YEARS ARRIVING: Dangerous snow squalls have been developing out ahead of another brutally cold front that will push through this afternoon. Limited visibility and dangerous travel continue to be the main concerns through the early afternoon hours. Once snow squall activity comes to an end, sunshine may pop out for a brief period of time before the winds pick up and the bitterly cold wind chills settle in. Tonight we will be flirting with record low temperatures as we make a run for 0 degrees! This would be breaking the old record of 2 set back in 1948 and potentially breaking the lowest-maximum temperature tomorrow which is 20. Strong wind gusts accompanying the cold will push wind chills into the negatives Thursday morning. All day, we will be battling dangerously cold temperatures!

MORE SNOW KNOCKING ON OUR DOOR: We are tracking out another chance for more snow to end off the already brutally cold and winter-like week! Another weak system looks to clip South-Central PA bringing another accumulation of snow beginning early Friday morning. Although this system does not appear to be rich in moisture, with temperatures in the single digits as snow moves in it is very likely snow ratios will be in the 20-30:1 range. This could bring a coating to about an inch north of the turnpike and slightly higher totals along the PA-MD border in the 2-4″ range. The first flakes will likely begin late morning-midday and taper off in the evening. Again, this will likely not be a major event but a quick accumulation of a few inches. Expect very light and powdery snow much like what we experienced Wednesday.

WARMER AIR ON THE HORIZON: By the later half of the weekend, Mother Nature finally throws us a bone with a nice warm up! This warm up does look to come with rain chances, but at least its not snow! Temperatures by Sunday are soaring back into the upper 40s and starting off the next week we could be flirting with the 50s! A ridging pattern sets up over the eastern half of the country allowing our temperatures to recover nicely. The above average temperature trend was even highlighted the Climate Predication Center! Let these thoughts keep you warm through the cold days ahead!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann