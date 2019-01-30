× Crispus Attucks in York to receive $1.1 million grant for education and training program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local non-profit in York County is set to receive a $1.1 million grant, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release Wednesday.

Crispus Attucks is one of 81 YouthBuild programs to receive a grant. YouthBuild is an education and training program with a strong pre-apprenticeship component that helps at-risk youth complete high school or state equivalency degree programs, earn industry-recognized credentials for in-demand occupations and undergo training to build housing for low-income or homeless individuals and families in their communities, the release stated.

The grant expands the Construction Plus model of YouthBuild to allow training in industries such as healthcare, information technology, hospitality and retail services, and logistics.

Programs in more than 30 states will receive a grant.