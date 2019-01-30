× D&H Distributing relocating corporate headquarters to Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — D&H Distributing is relocating its corporate headquarters from downtown Harrisburg to Lower Paxton Township.

The company said Tuesday in a news release that the move to AMP Drive, which includes two expansive facilities, will take approximately nine to 15 months.

According to the release, the campus will promote D&H’s close-knit team atmosphere and accommodate the distributor’s growth that includes staff increases in 2019.

“This property aligns perfectly with D&H’s goals as a thriving, expanding, technology-focused organization in the Harrisburg region,” said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “We’re committed to staying local to Harrisburg to ensure minimal displacement of our co-owners, and wanted to guarantee the cost effectiveness of our long-term investments as opposed to renovating for the short-term. The AMP Drive campus provides adequate space for continued expansion, future-proofing the D&H corporate headquarters for decades to come.”

Michael Schwab, co-president at D&H, added, “We’re loyal to Harrisburg. The staff has admirably embraced this region over the years, and vice versa, including through local charity activities and community events. We wanted that relationship to continue well into the future, while providing a satisfying and effective work environment for our co-owners, even as we proceed on a rapid growth trajectory.”