BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash on Route 222 Wednesday afternoon during a snow squall, the Reading Eagle reports.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on the southbound lanes near the Route 422 split in Wyomissing, according to WFMZ.

Numerous injuries were reported, the Reading Eagle said. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

FOX43 has a crew en route and will provide updates when they become available.