Frigid cold temperatures take over our area, officials urge people to stay indoors

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Bitter cold temperatures are taking over Central Pennsylvania, and things are only going to get worse.

One things officials are stressing, is to stay indoors and don't go outside if you don't have to. They say if you must go outdoors to take breaks and only go outside for a short period of time.

Governor Tom Wolf even released a statement urging residents to stay indoors because of the extreme cold, and reminding people just how dangerous it is.

The CDC says if you must go outside, dressing in layers is crucial. They recommend three key layers or more-- an inner layer, an insulation layer, and an outer layer. They also want to remind people to not forget your hat, gloves, and scarf.

PennDOT is still taking precautions to keep drivers safe even though the snow has stopped, the roadways are still slick and icy. If you have to drive on the roads officials say to slow down, give yourself extra travel time, heat up your car, and make sure you clear it of any ice or snow.