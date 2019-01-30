Governor Wolf Calls for Tougher Gun Laws to Eliminate “Gun Show Loophole”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Three months after a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Governor Tom Wolf is calling for tougher gun laws.

The Governor joined victims of the shooting in Harrisburg on Tuesday to ask for universal background checks. The Governor says this is one of the best ways to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous individuals.

Governor Wolf is calling on the State Legislature to eliminate a "Gun Show Loophole" on private transactions for long guns. He says people should not be allowed to buy long guns, including AR 15's without a State Police background check.

The push for stricter gun laws comes at the same time Pittsburgh City leaders are considering adopting gun restrictions of their own. Earlier this year the Governor signed a gun law making it harder for domestic abusers to use a firearm.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 1,600 people in Pennsylvania died because of firearms in 2017.

11 people died in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in October.

40.273428 -76.733652