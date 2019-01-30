× Harrisburg business owner accused of running $361,000 tax scam against the IRS

HARRISBURG — The co-owner of a Harrisburg employment agency has been accused of running a $361,000 tax scam against the IRS by federal investigators, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.

Darasomalee Thach, the co-owner of Team Work Inc., has already struck a tentative deal to plead guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to defraud, according to court filings.

Thach’s plea agreement does not include a guarantee of what sentence he would receive, the filings show. The crime carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Thach is accused of either under-reporting or failing to report to the IRS more than $1.6 million in wages paid to employees between 2011 and 2015, according to charging documents filed by U.S. Attorney Chelsea B. Schinnour. That equated to a $360,897 loss in wage withholding, Social Security and Medicare taxes that should have been sent to the IRS, Schinnour wrote in the charging documents.