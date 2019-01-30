× Lancaster man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder of Hugo Garcia-Hernandez

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man was sentenced to life plus 15 to 35 years in prison Wednesday for the 2017 shooting death of 35-year-old Hugo Garcia-Hernandez, said Brett Hambright, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Ferrufino, 50, was found guilty in December for first-degree murder and burglary.

Ferrufino shot Garcia-Hernandez in the victim’s home on Pennsy Road in March 2017.

During the night of the shooting, witnesses told police they saw a light-colored pickup truck leave the property, which was traced to Ferrufino. Police went to a camper where Ferrufino had been staying and found blood-stained clothing and a zip-tie consistent with evidence at the crime scene, authorities said. He told police that he was asleep around the time Garcia-Hernandez was killed but an investigation revealed he was in his truck using a cellphone before and after the homicide.