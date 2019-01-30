Manheim Township Police investigating two Lancaster County bank robberies

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect of one bank robbery and in locating a known suspect in another.

Both incidents occurred Tuesday morning, police say.

The first occurred at 9:33 a.m. at the First National Bank on the 1400 block of Lititz Pike. The suspectd presented a note to a teller demanding money, and fled after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

In the second incident, a suspect entered the BB&T Bank on the 1600 block of Oregon Pike at about 9:40 a.m. The man, later identified as Dustin Lee Rettew, 44, of Lititz, gave the teller a note demanding money and fled after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

A criminal complaint for Felony Robbery and Theft was filed and an arrest warrant obtained for Rettew, who remains a wanted person at this time.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Rettew should call the Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401.