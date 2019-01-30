× Nick Cannon will sub for an ailing Wendy Williams on her talk show this week

“The Wendy Williams Show” announced Tuesday on their official Instagram account that Cannon will guest-host for part of next week.

“Friend to the show and host of Fox’s The Masked Singer and MTV’s Wild n’ Out, @nickcannon will be guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 4th, Tuesday, February 5th & Wednesday, February 6th,” the post read. “The new hour long episodes will include Wendy’s staple Hot Topics segment, ‘Ask Wendy,’ celebrity interviews and more!”

Williams shared last year that she was struggles with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid. She took a break from her show last February as a result.

Williams continues to deal medical challenges related to her condition and is also recovering from a fractured shoulder, according to her show team.

“Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” a recent statement from her show read. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.”

“Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being,” the statement concluded. “Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

Viewers became concerned about Williams’ health in 2017 after she fainted during her show.

She later explained that she was low on electrolytes.