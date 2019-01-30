Police: Approximately 27 vehicles, including two tractor trailers, involved in Route 222 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Update (7 p.m.): Approximately 27 vehicles, including two tractor trailers, were involved in Wednesday afternoon's chain reaction crash on southbound Route 222 at the Business Penn Avenue exit in Wyomissing, according to the borough's police department.

There were 24 reported injuries, police say. Fifteen victims were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel while nine others were transported to Reading Hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Update (4:35 p.m.): A spokesperson for Tower Health says that Reading Hospital has received nine patients from the crash.

Previous: Dozens of vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash on Route 222 Wednesday afternoon during a snow squall, the Reading Eagle reports.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on the southbound lanes near the Route 422 split in Wyomissing, according to WFMZ.

Numerous injuries were reported, the Reading Eagle said. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

FOX43 has a crew en route and will provide updates when they become available.