Police: Beware of potential IRS or Social Security scams during tax season

HUMMELSTOWN — Police in Hummelstown are reminding residents to be cautious about potential IRS and Social Security scams during tax season.

There are dozens of new scams each year, Hummelstown Police say. In some cases, the scammers can sound very convincing.

Scam victims often do not report monetary losses to relatives or law enforcement because they’re embarrassed, police say.

Here are some helpful facts to remember;

Your Social Security number will never be “suspended”.

The IRS will never call you on the phone.

The IRS will not request you make a payment to them with gift cards or money orders.

If the IRS claims they are sending local law enforcement to arrest you, contact your local police department.

Never give someone your social security number over the phone.

Never share your bank account number.

Other useful information on scams can be found on the Federal Trade Commission website under the SCAMS tab located here, https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts