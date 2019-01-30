Police seek ID of armed robbery suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at Kay Jewelers on Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township, police say.

Police allege that the suspect entered the store, asked to look at diamond rings and then brandished a handgun. He then allegedly pointed it at a sales associate and demanded two store employees place diamond rings and other jewelry in a Walmart grocery bag.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Carlisle at 717-249-2121. Reference incident #PA19-124974.