Second preliminary hearing waived for man accused of fleeing police, crashing into another vehicle

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The 27-year-old man accused of fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into another vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance waived his second and final preliminary hearing Wednesday related to the incident.

The incident occurred on January 12, when John Barber was pulled over in the area of North 6th and Woodbine Street. Shortly after fleeing the traffic stop, Barber ran a red light at North 6th and Forster Streets and struck a pickup truck that was carrying six people. All six individuals inside the truck were taken to the hospital.

Barber’s hearing on Wednesday was in relation to the crash, in which he’s charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, accident involving personal injury, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, small amount of marijuana and summary violations, court documents show.

His hearing on Monday was for charges regarding the traffic stop he allegedly fled.