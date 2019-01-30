× Survey: 67 percent of Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl, but 34 percent might fall asleep while it’s on

The majority of American households will be tuning in Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LIII — but many of them will fall asleep before it’s over, according to a survey released by SleepZoo.com.

The website, which provides information on everything from good sleep tips to buying the optimal mattress, published the survey of 1,850 Americans in advance of Sunday’s big game.

It found that while most Americans expect to watch the game, more than one-third of those surveyed expected to fall asleep before the final gun sounds.

Here’s what the survey discovered:

1. Most Americans Expect to Watch the Big Game

67% of Americans plan on watching the Super Bowl

About 2 out of 3 people say they’ll be watching the NFL championship game this Sunday. This is right in line with past studies showing most adults tune in for the Super Bowl.

2. Some Expect to Take a Catnap during the Action

34% of Americans say they’ve fallen asleep watching the Super Bowl

While the Super Bowl is often considered must-see TV for Americans, not everyone watching is engaged enough to catch all the action. 1 out of 3 people surveyed indicated they’ve fallen asleep when watching the game. Maybe it’s because of all the delicious snacks and booze.

3. Millions of Americans Will Skip Work Monday

40% of respondents say they’ll likely either take a sick day or show up late to work on Monday after the Super Bowl

In the past, it’s been estimated that anywhere between 14 to 17 million Americans skip work the day after the Super Bowl, costing employers billions of dollars. In fact, 21% of those we surveyed admit they’ve missed work the day after the Super Bowl at some time in the past. Of those that do show up to work Monday, millions will be tardy. Not surprisingly, we found that 35% of people usually sleep in later than normal the morning after the Super Bowl.

4. A Lot of People Think Monday Should be an Official Holiday

29% of people say the day after the Super Bowl should be declared a national holiday

About 3 out of 10 Americans agree that the day following the Super Bowl should be a holiday, and with so many people skipping work or showing up late that day already, there’s a good case to be made that having a planned national holiday could be less disruptive to business than these unplanned absences.