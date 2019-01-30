× Three teenagers charged in connection with car break-ins, vehicle thefts in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a string of car break-ins and vehicle thefts last week, police say.

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, police observed a silver Dodge Journey traveling with an inoperable license plate light in Lancaster Township. When an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled and later crashed into a curb at the intersection of Hershey Avenue and Fairview Avenue. According to police, three occupants fled on foot — a passenger, who is 13 years old from Lancaster, was located and arrested. It was determined that the teenager, from Lancaster, stole the vehicle. That individual has been charged with vehicle theft.

The next day, around 1:30 a.m., police were alerted of five vehicle thefts along Livingston Lane, Wyncroft Terrace and Baron Drive. Police note the vehicles were unlocked during the alleged break-ins.

Witnesses reported to police that a Jeep Cherokee, with juvenile occupants, was in the area at the time of the thefts. According to police, the vehicle was located and it was determined to be stolen. Police say two occupants fled on foot while officers attempted to stop the Jeep.

Both occupants, a 14-year-old and 12-year-old, were located and arrested. Police note that the 14-year-old was driving the vehicle while the 12-year-old was a passenger. Police add that the 14-year-old admitted to being the driver of the Dodge that fled police and crashed Thursday morning.

The 14-year-old has been charged with vehicle theft, five counts of theft from motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and three counts of summary traffic violations. The 12-year-old faces five counts of theft from motor vehicle. Both teenagers are from Lancaster.