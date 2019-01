× Two-vehicle crash closes down Paxton Street in both directions, dispatch says

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash in Swatara Township has closed down Paxton Street in both directions, according to dispatch.

The crash occurred in the 8500 block of Paxton Street.

There’s at least one entrapment, dispatch says.

There’s no word on any injuries.

The call came in around 10:15 p.m.