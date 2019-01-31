× Burglar enters North Annville Township home while resident slept

NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone burglarized an elderly woman’s home while she was sleeping in North Annville Township earlier this month.

It happened sometime overnight on January 21 along Bellann Court in North Annville Township, according to police reports.

The 80-year-old woman told police that someone entered her home while she was asleep and took $200 from her purse. The suspect(s) then fled through a rear door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Justin Kline at PSP-Jonestown barracks at 717-865-2194.