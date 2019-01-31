Coroner: 17-year-old student from Northeastern High School killed in York County crash

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, York County — Update (3:40 p.m.): The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the high school student as 17-year-old Masey Rae Dacheux, of Dover Township.

Update (3:02 p.m.): The individual killed in Thursday morning’s crash in Conewago Township had attended Northeastern High School, the school district’s superintendent wrote in a letter to the Bobcat community.

“This afternoon the York County Coroner’s office advised the Northeastern School District that the deceased driver of the vehicle involved in this morning’s bus accident was a member of the Bobcat family who attended Northeastern High School,” a portion of the letter stated.

Counselors and additional support services will again be available to high school and middle school students on Friday, Superintendent Dr. Stacey Sidle wrote. High school families will also receive additional information about grief counseling and mental health services on Friday.

“It is always difficult to lose a beloved member of our Bobcat Family. I know that our Northeastern community will continue to surround the family in love through this difficult time,” she concluded.

Previous: The coroner has been called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus on Lewisberry Road in Conewago Township, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The accident, which is near Cedar Run Drive and Daugherty Road, was reported at 9:07 a.m., according to dispatch.

A vehicle is reportedly trapped under the bus, dispatch says.

Northern York County Regional Police say no students were injured in the crash.

Conewago Twp: @NYCRPD investigating a fatal crash on Lewisberry Rd between Canal Rd and Butter Rd. Vehicle vs school bus. No students injured. — NYCRPD (@NYCRPD) January 31, 2019

The York County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased following notification of next of kin.