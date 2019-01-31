One person dead in crash involving school bus in York County; no bus passengers injured

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, York County — The coroner has been called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus on Lewisberry Road in Conewago Township, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The accident, which is near Cedar Run Drive and Daugherty Road, was reported at 9:07 a.m., according to dispatch.

A vehicle is reportedly trapped under the bus, dispatch says.

Northern York County Regional Police say no students were injured in the crash.

The York County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased following notification of next of kin.