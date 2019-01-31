× Delaware man charged in February 2018 crash that killed 8-year-old girl

COLERAIN TWP., Lancaster County — A Delaware man has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash that killed an 8-year-old girl last year.

The crash occurred on February 24 around 1:25 p.m. on Kirkwood Pike in the area of Spruce Grove Road, police said.

Vikas Khanna, 41, was traveling northbound in a Honda Odyssey when he attempted to pass a white box truck ahead of him. According to police, Khanna moved into the southbound lane of travel and failed to see an oncoming Toyota Tundra. Both vehicles attempted to swerve into a field which resulted in a head-on collision.

Khanna faces a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and three summary violations.