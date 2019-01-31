Closings & Delays

Family First with FOX43 – Where Will Your Childs Imagination Go Today?

Posted 6:47 AM, January 31, 2019, by

Research shows that when a young child uses their imagination to play pretend, it helps their emotional control, social skills, and school readiness. In this week's Family First with FOX43, Matt Maisel explains why parents should spent at least 15 minutes a day playing pretend with their kids.