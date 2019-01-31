Frigid temps not slowing skiers, snowboarders down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. - As snow is made on Roundtop Mountain, with temperatures in the teens, skiers and snowboarders were out on the slopes.

"If you got the right clothes you're fine," said Dallas Feldman, snowboarder.

While you may think they're crazy for being outside in this weather, they say conditions are perfect to be out for a run down the mountain.

"The snow is more crunchy, going around," said Feldman. "It's pretty awesome."

Not only are snow conditions ideal but the freezing cold weather also has an added benefit, no lines for the skit lift. While it's a near perfect day for the skiers and snowboarders, that doesn't mean the cold doesn't get to them, at least a little bit.

Roundtop plans to continue to make snow while conditions allow and will be open all weekend long.