Gettysburg College announces selection of new president: Former Harvard VP Robert W. Iuliano

GETTYSBURG — Gettysburg College announced this week that Robert W. Iuliano has been selected as the institution’s 15th president.

Iuliano is currently serving as senior vice president and general counsel and deputy to the president at Harvard University, and a lecturer at the Harvard College and the Harvard Graduate School of Education, the Gettysburg College Board of Trustees said in the hiring announcement.

He will assume office on July 1, after the retirement of current Gettysburg College President Janet Morgan Riggs.

“Through an extensive and inclusive search process, our Board of Trustees unanimously and enthusiastically selected Bob Iuliano to lead Gettysburg College into the future,” said David Brennan, chair of the College’s Board of Trustees. “At Harvard, Bob has been involved in key decisions the university has made about strategy, policy, and student life.

“This wide variety of experience at such a remarkable institution, coupled with his passion for teaching and the liberal arts, translates into the type of leader we need at Gettysburg College. Bob is insightful, thoughtful, knowledgeable, and inquisitive and is well-equipped to move Gettysburg College forward.”

A graduate of Harvard College and the University of Virginia School of Law, Iuliano has spent the last two decades gaining a deep understanding and appreciation for issues fundamental to higher education leadership, including admissions, student life, athletics, governance, finance, and philanthropy.

He has been deeply engaged in Harvard’s approach to online and related forms of learning, including the formation of edX with MIT, and its Harvard-based sibling, HarvardX.

In addition, he was instrumental in initiating governance changes enhancing the educational, research, and academic mission of Harvard, which represented the first changes to Harvard’s senior board since its formation by charter in 1650.

“Bob Iuliano is one of the most talented leaders with whom I have ever been privileged to work,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow in a press release announcing Iuliano’s hiring at Gettysburg. “He cares deeply about students and undergraduate education. He is a gifted teacher and a fabulous leader. He also is incredibly decent, principled, and humble. Gettysburg has chosen well.”