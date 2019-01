× I-83 traffic crawling in York County

YORK COUNTY, PA — The morning commute on this frigid morning just got a little more bleak for some drivers. I-83 was shut down in both directions in York County this morning, due to downed power lines. A downed pole in the area of mile marker 19.5 southbound, between the Route 30 and Market Street exits had the major highway closed for about an hour.

Traffic is now flowing, in one lane in each direction.

FOX43 will continue to update the situation.