Lancaster County man faces drug, firearms, DUI charges after East Cocalico Township crash

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 26-year-old Lancaster County man is facing drug, firearms, DUI, and other charges after an early morning accident Thursday on Hahnstown Road in East Cocalico Township.

David A. Stickel, of Narvon, is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, Driving Under the Influence, and Accidents Involving Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property after East Cocalico Township Police investigated the crash, which occurred at 2:18 a.m.

According to police, an officer patrolling the area discovered signs of a vehicle crash, and followed a mile-long trail of debris and fluid before finding Stickle’s vehicle on Hahnstown Road, where it was disabled.

Stickel was found in the vehicle. Police also found 63 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine and heroin, and other drug paraphernalia in his possession, along with a .38 caliber pistol that Steckel did not have a permit to carry.

Police say Steckel told them he was on his way home from Reading, and that he sells drugs because he’s out of work.

Stickel was taken into custody and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill. He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail.