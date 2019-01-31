× Lancaster County woman accused of ‘huffing’ aerosol cans outside Columbia Family Dollar Store

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 30-year-old Lancaster County woman was charged Sunday after police say she was found huffing aerosol cans outside a West Hempfield Township Family Dollar Store.

Jessica A. Franks, of Mountville, was charged with one count of sale or illegal use of certain solvents and noxious substances on Jan. 20 after West Hempfield Township Police say they responded to the Family Dollar Store on South 18th Street in Columbia.

Police say Franks was at the scene when they arrived and showed signs of intoxication. She allegedly admitted she’d been huffing aerosol cans in the store’s parking lot.

Franks was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police say.