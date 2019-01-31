× Lebanon man accused of raping woman at knifepoint

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon man is accused of raping a a woman at knifepoint.

The sexual assault occurred in the early morning hours of January 20 at a residence in North Cornwall Township.

The victim told police that 42-year-old Oscar Perez-Ramos left the home earlier in the evening on January 19 but later returned without her knowledge.

That’s when Perez-Ramos entered the victim’s room while she was asleep, gagged her with a rag and held a knife to her cheek while he sexually assaulted her.

Perez-Ramos faces charges of rape, aggravated assault, strangulation, sexual assault, unlawful restraint and criminal trespass, court documents show.