Man dies following crash in Lebanon City

LEBANON, Pa.–A 35-year-old man has died following a crash in Lebanon City on Tuesday morning.

Lee Wright, of Lebanon, died Wednesday at a local hospital, according to police reports.

The crash happened just after 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at 12th and Cumberland Streets.

Police said Wright appeared to be sleeping or unconscious in the driver’s seat while stopped at a traffic light. After not moving, a motorist pulled along Wright and yelled to him asking if he was alright, according to police reports.

Wright awoke and stepped on the gas and accelerated through the intersection before striking a metal utility pole, according to investigators.