Member of PA House faces DUI charge in connection with traffic stop last month

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A member of the Pennsylvania House has been charged with driving under the influence, the Butler Eagle reports.

Police charged Rep. Tedd Nesbit, of the 8th House district in Butler and Mercer Counties, Monday in connection with the traffic stop that occurred on December 8.

Rep. Nesbit was pulled over by troopers around 9 p.m. on Interstate 79 in Findley Township, according to the Butler Eagle. Police wrote in the criminal complaint that an empty bottle of vodka was found in the back seat of Rep. Nesbit’s vehicle.

He was reportedly found to have a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the state’s legal limit. Rep. Nesbit was also cited for disregarding traffic lanes and failing to use turn signals, court documents show.