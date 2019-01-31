× Penn Waste cancels trash collections in some areas due to extreme cold weather

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA — Due to Thursday’s extreme cold weather, Penn Waste announced Thursday that it will not be collecting trash in some areas, according to a post on its website.

“Due to the extreme cold weather and its impact on trucks and employees, there will be areas that we are unable to collect on your regularly scheduled collection day,” the post reads. “Please leave your waste and recycling curbside as we will collect all material by the end of the day on Saturday 2/2/19. We appreciate your understanding with this frigid weather. The safety of our employees is our top priority.”