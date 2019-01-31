Police bust prowlers by following snowy shoeprints in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa.–Shoeprints in the snow led police to four men who are accused of prowling in Lancaster County.

Christian Figueroa-Ortiz, 22; Debron McCain, 21,; Rolando Rivera, 21; Anthony Rodriguez-Villarraga, 21 are each charged with loitering and prowling at night time.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle in Lancaster Township on January 18 after receiving reports of four men trying to break into vehicles. Investigators found four sets of shoeprints in the snow, which lead them to a wooded area where they located four men.

Officers checked the tread of the shoes worn by the suspects and found they were the same as the shoeprints in the snow.

Police said none of the men lived in the area and there was no legitimate reason for them to be walking through yards.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for all four men on February 27.