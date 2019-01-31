× Police investigate Turkey Hill robbery in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating a Turkey Hill robbery that happened on Thuirsday night in West Lampeter Township.

West Lampeter Township Police were called to the Turkey Hill in the 2900 blcok of Willow Street Pike for a robbery just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say a female walked to the counter, said she had a gun and was robbing the store.

She got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen driving a 4-door sedan leaving the parking lot,

ANyone wiht information is asked to call West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.