Record cold possible Thursday with sub-zero to single digits wind chills

BITTERLY COLD ARCTIC AIR: Thursday brings possible record cold both during the morning and the afternoon. Morning lows are near if not below 0 degrees Thursday morning, and this would beat the current record of 2 degrees. Wind chill values are even colder than that. It’s still breezy and partly sunny on Thursday. Temperatures only reach the lower teens. The coldest high temperatures recorded on this date is 20 degrees, so more than likely, this record goes down. Wind chills are near and below 0 degrees during much of the afternoon. Clear skies and calming winds allow temperatures to drop into the single digits once again, and some spots dip below 0 again. The calm winds mean wind chill won’t be a factor, but it will be plenty cold without it. Friday brings partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak wave crosses through the region. A few snow showers are possible, with perhaps a brief period of light snow for some. This shouldn’t be too troublesome, with most spots receiving a coating to two inches of snow. Temperatures are near 20 degrees, showing some improvement. However, a lighter wind still adds some chill. Wind chills feel like the upper single digits to lower teens.

SLOWLY THAWING THIS WEEKEND: A gradual thaw takes place through the weekend. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies as a warm front tries to lift north and usher in milder air. Temperatures should reach the lower to middle 30s. The moderation in temperatures continues through Sunday, but clouds also increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the 40s. A few showers are possible later during the day, but expect plenty of dry time throughout the day.

MILD BUT WET NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to moderate through the beginning of next week, but it will come with some rain chances. At least it’s a great thaw for Central PA! Monday is much milder with a chance for a few showers. Temperatures are in the lower 50s. Tuesday still brings the chance for a couple showers, with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday is still on the mild side, but temperatures are a touch lower. There’s a better chance for showers, and it’s likely widespread by this day. Readings reach the middle to upper 40s.

