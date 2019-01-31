× Report: Saquon Barkley wins NFL Rookie of the Year award

NEW JERSEY — Former Penn State star Saquon Barkley capped a brilliant first season in the NFL by winning the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to NorthJersey.com and USA Today.

Barkley beat out Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for the honor. An official announcement is expected soon, NorthJersey.com reports.

He will officially receive the award Saturday night at the NFL Honors awards show.

Barkley, 21, led the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage, joining Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (2,212 in 1983) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999) as the only first-year players to eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage in NFL history. He set a NFL rookie running back record with 91 catches this season as well.