The coldest day of the season is here plus more snow chances to end the work week!

BITTERLY COLD THURSDAY: Although we stayed shy of breaking record lows in Harrisburg, temperatures still bottomed out below 0 across a large chunk of the area. Strong winds combined with already frigid temperatures created the dangerous near 20 below wind chills over the last 24 hours! Thankfully, high pressure has nosed in and winds have lightened up significantly. Wind chills through the rest of today should still remain in the single digits, but finally begin to recover heading into Friday. We have been sitting below the freezing mark since Monday afternoon and that won’t change until Saturday. Friday will feature another cold day, although warmer than what we’ve been experiencing yesterday and today. Highs will likely top out in the low 20s with another chance for more snow to end off the week!

NUISANCE SNOWFALL AGAIN: Another weak system will bring a dusting to some minor accumulations to the region Friday. The good news is, this system will likely bring any accumulating snowfall during the duration of the work day smack in the middle between the morning commute and the evening commute. The first flakes look to begin to fall in our westernmost counties Franklin and Adams counties by about 9-10 AM Friday morning. Periods of light and scattered snow will continue through the noon hour and taper off early afternoon. Once all is said and done, accumulations will likely amount to a coating to an inch east of I-83 and an inch to 3″ possible south of the turnpike and west of I-83. With the exception of Franklin and Adams counties, most of the area will likely land on the lower end of snow totals due to the lack of moisture in the system. Snow ratios will likely be high with temperatures in the teens, which means this will be very light and fluffy, powdery snow. This will not be a major event for anyone, but another nuisance system to move through to put a cap on the bitterly cold week!

LATE WEEKEND WARM-UP: Thankfully, there is an end in sight to the freezing temperatures! By Saturday, we should finally recover back into the mid to upper 30s for highs. Most of the weekend will feature plenty of clouds, but temperatures will be warming into the upper 40s by Sunday! We settle into a wet pattern by next week with shower chances everyday Monday through Thursday, although this time it will be rain showers as opposed to snow showers. Temperatures appear to continue to strive for the 50s peaking on Tuesday afternoon.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann