Wrightsville fire displaces three; frigid temps causes problems with hydrant

YORK COUNTY, PA -- Wrightsville firefighters had to battle flames and arctic temperatures this morning. Fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. on the 700 block of South Front Street in the borough.

Wrightsville Fire & Rescue Company says that the fire started in the basement of 747 S Front St. due to a furnace malfunction and moved to the first floor. Officials say two adults and one child made it out of the fire safely but then had to contend with single digit temps.

Firefighters report the pressure on the fire hydrant was low due to the frigid temperature.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.