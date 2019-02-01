× Adams County man tried to choke, stab another man while he slept, police say

ADAMS COUNTY — An Adams County man is facing charges of aggravated assault and other offenses after he and an unidentified man allegedly tried to stab a friend’s husband while the the victim was in bed asleep, according to a Hanover Sun report.

Tyler Anthony Leishear, 27, of Lightening Trail in Hamiltonban Township, is also charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment, the Sun reports.

Along with another man, known to police as “Baby,” Leishear is accused of attacking Kristopher Klein, pulling the victim from his bed and choking him in an incident that occurred Saturday night on the 2200 block of Biglerville Road in Butler Township.

Police said they spoke to Klein at the scene. Klein appeared to show signs of defensive wounds, including redness to his neck, lacerations on his face and hands, and an abrasion to his eye.

Police also discovered blood on Klein’s mattress and on the floor, bathroom, and outside porch, according to the Sun. They also noticed signs that the bed had been moved and a broken chair near the bed.

Klein told police that he was sleeping when Leishear and an unknown man pulled him out of bed and began choking him. Leishear also attempted to stab him in the torso, Klein said, but Klein said he managed to grab the blade of the knife to ward off the attack.

Leishear then allegedly told Klein that if he hurt his wife again, Leishear and the other man would kill him, Klein told police.

Klein and his wife are going through a divorce, he told police.

Leishear is friends with Klein’s wife, Klein said. The night before the attack, Leishear allegedly threatened to shoot Klein, he told police.

Klein’s wife was interviewed at the scene, according to police. She told police she heard Klein and Leishear threatening each other the night before. She and Leishear then drove back to her home, she said, while the other identified man, “Baby,” followed in another vehicle.

The woman told police Leishear wanted to make sure she got home safely, but was not invited inside, police said.

According to Klein’s wife, Leishear pushed past her when she opened the door and went inside the home. She told police she could hear yelling and movement, but did not see anything specific, police said.

Leishear was taken to Adams County prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 6, the Sun reports.