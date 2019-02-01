× Car crashes into train at Lemoyne railroad crossing; no one injured

LEMOYNE — A vehicle traveling through the South 7th Street railroad crossing Friday morning struck a Norfolk Southern train engine, the train company said.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m., according to a Norfolk Southern spokesperson.

West Shore Regional Police said no one was injured in the crash.

According to Norfolk Southern, the car drove into the side of one of the train’s engines. The train crew was not injured, and the engine sustained only scratches.