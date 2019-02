Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - At the end of almost every fairy tale, there's a "happily ever after." But what happens when that happily ever after actually takes place?

Cinderella may not be the brightest bulb in the box anymore.

Snow White? Still sleepy, but a whole lot more confident than you may remember her.

And Mulan - well, just wait for the show and see.

The raunchy, funny and downright empowering comedy "Disenchanted" opens Friday night, Feb. 1, at Prima Theatre in Lancaster. It lasts until February 23. For more information, visit Prima's website.