HERSHEY,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett enjoyed a preview of Chocolate Covered February in Hershey!

15 years of sweetness, Chocolate-Covered February returns to Hershey, Pa. in 2019. Visitors are invited to participate in more than 90 enticing, yet informative events and activities designed for every member of the family including Wine & Chocolate Pairings, Hersheypark Chocolate Parade, Dessert Buffets and Hershey’s Character Breakfast.

New for 2019:

Devon Seafood + Steak will offer truffle and wine/spirit pairings on Sundays in February. On Wednesday, Feb. 20, the restaurant will host a five-course chocolate-infused dinner. Additional chocolate menu items will be featured throughout the month.

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar will feature chocolate mini martini flights and other chocolate-inspired drinks and desserts.

Events and specials are held throughout the month at The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, ZooAmerica, MeltSpa by Hershey, The Spa At The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Theatre,Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction, Hershey Gardens and The Hershey Story Museum.

For additional information about Chocolate-Covered February and events throughout Hershey, visit www.HersheyPA.com .

