Dave & Buster’s gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday with fun, football, and food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa.-- Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and Dave & Buster's at the Capitol City Mall is gearing up for the big day with plenty of specials.

You walk in and the first thing you see is the giant sports bar packed with plenty of TV's-- 43 to be exact. So if you come here on Sunday you'll be able to see the game from almost every angle. They also have two, 180 inch TV's for those who really like to capture the bigger picture.

Regardless if you're stopping by any day of the week or specifically on Super Bowl Sunday, they'll have great deals running from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Super Bowl Sunday Deals:

Beer- Heineken and Corona Bottles are $3 & 22 oz. Miller Lite are $4

Games- Play 2 Minute Drill (throwing footballs through targets) and score 300 points or higher and you'll get 500 FREE game tickets

Eat and Play Combos- Dave & Buster's has 17 different options to pick from when you order from their Eat and Play Combo Menu. By doing so you purchase both your meal and your game playing card at a discounted rate!

You can find more information about their menu and other specials on their website.