× Driver charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — State Police have arrested and charged a New Bloomfield man Friday in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that killed a 29-year-old man in December.

Scott Gustave Thebes, 49, faces charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death of personal injury, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and four summary violations, court documents show.

Just after 2 a.m. on December 23, Nickolas “Nick” Watson was struck and killed by a vehicle on West Main Street, in New Bloomfield, Perry County. It was determined that a blue Jeep Wrangler hit Watson and fled the scene.

Further investigation revealed that Thebes was operating a blue Jeep Wrangler the night of the incident.