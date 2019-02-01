× Fairfield resident and Taneytown, MD police chief William Tyler resigns after federal agents search his home, police department

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield, York County resident who works as chief of police in Taneytown, Maryland, has resigned his position after federal agents searched his home and the police department as part of an investigation of unclear origin.

The mayor and city council of Taneytown Thursday sent out a press release announcing they’d accepted the resignation of William Tyler, whom they say was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 17 — two days after agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched the police department, Tyler’s home, and other locations in Fairfield.

The press release did not make it clear what the agents were searching for.

The city is “still evaluating the underlying situation,” the press release said, adding that public safety needs are being taken care of.

Lt. Jason Etzler will continue leading the department for the time being, town officials said.