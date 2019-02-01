× Family of Timothy Piazza files lawsuit against fraternity brothers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of Timothy Piazza, a sophomore Penn State student who died after a night of drinking at Beta Theta Pi’s first night of pledging in February 2017, have filed a lawsuit against 28 former fraternity brothers and the security company that was supposed to be spot checking compliance, PennLive reported.

Piazza, 19, fell down a flight of stairs and as a result, suffered a traumatic brain injury. The security company arrived at the party just after Piazza fell.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, names the defendants for their alleged roles in planning the party, obtaining alcohol and serving it to pledges, including minors, according to PennLive.

The lawsuit consists of six counts of negligence, six counts of battery, a civil conspiracy and infliction of emotional distress, PennLive added.

The Inquirer reported that the Piazza family reached a settlement with Penn State without filing a lawsuit. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.